Priyanka Chopra Stands By Raghav Chadha As He Highlights Former Parliamentary Issues After AAP Demotion

AAP leader Raghav Chadha was recently demoted within the party. The political leader was removed from the deputy leader position in the Rajya Sabha and replaced with another member of Parliament, Ashok Mittal. Reacting to the move, Raghav shared a video on Instagram declaring that he is "silenced, not defeated." His sister-in-law and actress Priyanka Chopra also publicly showed her support in the comments section. Raghav is married to Priyanka's cousin, actress Parineeti Chopra.

Raghav Chadha shared a video montage, highlighting the issues he raised across various parliamentary sessions. The clip showcased him addressing concerns like the education-employment gap, one nation-one medical treatment, wage indexation and his demand for a Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh.

In the caption, Raghav Chadha simply posted an Indian flag emoji. Priyanka Chopra dropped heart eyes, applause and clap emoticons in the comments section.

Last year, Priyanka Chopra wished her brother-in-law, Raghav Chadha, a fantastic year ahead with his little one as he celebrated his 37th birthday. She shared a photo from his engagement ceremony with Parineeti Chopra and wrote, “Happy Birthday @raghavchadha88! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead filled with health, happiness, and new adventures with the little one. @parineetichopra.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Varanasi. The film also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. Before officially joining the project, Priyanka had made a special request to the director.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, the actress said, "So, I haven't done an Indian film in, like, six years. When he called me, and he was like, 'Oh, you know, this female character's really cool, and you have to do it and whatever.' I was like, 'I have one request, will you make me dance? Please, because I haven't danced for so long. Whoa, I should not have asked, because we be dancing. Oh my gosh, there's a lot. And poor Mahesh was like, 'It's because of you. Because of you, I have to do it too'."

Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.