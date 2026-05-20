Anusha Dandekar's Cryptic Post After Karan Kundrra Proposes To Tejasswi Prakash Goes Viral

Karan Kundrra's dreamy proposal to longtime girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on Desi Bling has been the talk of social media ever since the episode aired.

While fans celebrated the romantic moment and flooded the internet with clips from the show, it was Karan's former girlfriend Anusha Dandekar's unexpected social media post that added drama to the conversation.

Anusha's Cryptic Post

Anusha took to her Instagram Stories with a message that instantly caught attention. She wrote, "I'm Thanking God!!! #iykyk."

Though Anusha did not name anyone or directly reference the proposal, the timing of the post was enough to set social media buzzing. Many users quickly began speculating whether the cryptic message was aimed at her ex-boyfriend.

Internet Reactions

The chatter soon spilled onto Reddit, where one user shared a screenshot of Anusha's post with the caption, "Anusha Dandekar reaction after Karan Kundrra's Proposal in Desi Bling," while also asking, "Why is she seriously so obsessed with Karan?"

That, unsurprisingly, opened the floodgates for reactions.

One user commented, "You may not like the couple, but for you to literally do this on their day is so low."

Another wrote, "I don't even like kk but this is just weird!! Like girl move on, you're embarrassing yourself atp!"

A third added, "She's still stuck on him????"

The two reportedly began dating in 2015, and they even co-hosted MTV's Love School together between 2016 and 2019.

However, their relationship ended in 2020 during the lockdown, with the split making headlines after Anusha publicly hinted at betrayal and dishonesty.

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi's love story began inside the Bigg Boss 15 house in 2021, where they first met and fell in love.

ALSO READ: After Four Years Of Dating, Karan Kundrra Proposes Tejasswi Prakash With A Giant Diamond Ring On Desi Bling