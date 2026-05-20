After Four Years Of Dating, Karan Kundrra Proposes Tejasswi Prakash With A Giant Diamond Ring On <i>Desi Bling</i>

Wedding bells may finally be ringing for Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The couple has often laughed off marriage rumours over the years. But this time, it looks like it is for real.

In the latest episode of Desi Bling, the spin-off of Dubai Bling, Karan finally went down on one knee and proposed to Tejasswi after four years of dating. The show premiered on Netflix on May 20, and fans were treated to one of the couple's most emotional moments yet.

All About The Dreamy Proposal

The proposal was nothing short of grand. Karan planned an elaborate surprise with the help of fellow cast members Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, Tabinda Sanpal, Pamela Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza, and Janvee Gaur, all dressed in regal outfits for the special occasion.

As Tejasswi arrived and took in the stunning setup, she was visibly shocked to see the words 'Will You Marry Me?' written across the water in giant letters. Overwhelmed by the gesture, she turned to Karan and said, "I am shivering."

Karan then delivered an emotional speech, reflecting on their journey together. He said, "Jab hum mile the, toh bohot kuch hua tha... Jab hum bahar aaye, sab ne kaha tha ki yeh toh 2 hafte nahi tikenge. Kisi ne kaha tha main fake hu; kisi ne kaha tu fake hai. It's been four years; we've seen everything, and we've been through everything."

He continued, '"Imperfectly perfect love story'- yeh tune hi term diya tha. Every year that I spent with you, it has changed the meaning of love for me. I never thought I would ever fall in love or commit. I want to thank you for bringing out the man in me, the man who has the guts to say, 'This is it. It's now and forever.'"

Soon after, Karan got down on one knee with a massive diamond ring and asked Tejasswi to marry him. An emotional Tejasswi immediately hugged him, breaking down in tears.

About Their Love Story

Karan and Tejasswi's love story began inside the Bigg Boss 15 house in 2021, where they first met and fell in love. Since then, the two have become one of television's most adored couples, often making headlines for their sweet moments and undeniable chemistry.

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