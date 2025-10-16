Internet Thinks Tejasswi Prakash Took An Indirect Dig At Boyfriend Karan Kundrra's Ex Anusha Dandekar. Read Post

Tejasswi Prakash shared a birthday post for boyfriend Karan Kundrra on Wednesday. The caption on the post drew the Internet's attention as Tejasswi, seemingly, took a dig at Anusha Dandekar's viral post, claiming her ex cheated on her.

What's Happening

Tejasswi Prakash shared a loved-up post featuring Karan Kundrra and herself.

In the caption, Tejasswi wrote, "The only right swipe he does now. To the man of my dreams, Happy birthday."

In the comments section, Karan Kundrra wrote, "Didi ko kyon toda?﻿"

The Internet quickly joined the dots, sans names. A few days ago, Anusha Dandekar said her ex, with whom she was campaigning for a dating app, cheated on her. Without taking any names, Anusha said on her podcast, "I was signed to do campaigns for a dating app, and at the time, the boyfriend, I got him the deal as well, to do the campaign with me. The most he's ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet with girls, and we're doing the campaign together."

She added, "Like, we are supposed to be the faces together, but he's using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai (sic)."

Anusha Dandekar was the brand ambassador of the dating app Bumble. At the time, she was dating Karan Kundrra. The actor came on board for the campaigns too. The internet assumed that Anusha Dandekar was talking about Karan.

Taking a cue from Anusha's post, the Internet assumed that it was Tejasswi's turn to reply after her boyfriend Karan Kundrra took a dig at her.

After Anusha's post, Karan Kundrra also replied back in a veiled post.

An excerpt from his post read, "87 articles in three hours and for what? To sell a podcast!? Is this the inspiration that's being instilled into the young boys & girls of our country? Is this entertainment for you? It's unfortunate that today these cruel elite women can say ANYTHING and they will be applauded, and men like me have nowhere to go. We come from small cities, work extremely hard, persevere away from our loved ones, and NO one supports till the spark is sucked out of you, your vibrant personality becomes a reminiscence of the past and you end up as a 'justice for... hashtag.'"

Later, Karan deleted the post.

Karan-Anusha's Break-Up

Karan and Anusha were together for three-and-a-half years before they broke up in 2020. From 2016 to 2019, they co-hosted the reality show MTV Love School, in which they helped couples overcome their differences.

In 2021, Anusha, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, was asked to give a "direct reason" for her break-up. "Please, just want to know the direct reason for your break-up if you can tell it?!" one fan asked Anusha, to which she replied, "We deserve more honesty, love, and happiness... and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me. That's it."

Karan, in an interview with a leading daily, dodged the question of the break-up and said he couldn't comment "out of respect for the relationship."