Karan Kundrra Reacts To Ex Anusha Dandekar's Veiled "Cheating" Claims In A Now-Deleted Post: "This Cruel Elite Woman Can Say Anything"

Days after Anusha Dandekar opened up about her ex-boyfriend's adultery, Karan Kundrra took a dig at her in an Instagram post. Later, he deleted the post. However, Karan didn't take any names.

What's Happening

Karan Kundrra wrote, "87 articles in three hours and for what? To sell a podcast!? Is this the inspiration that's being instilled into the young boys & girls of our country? Is this entertainment for you? It's unfortunate that today these cruel elite women can say ANYTHING and they will be applauded and men like me have no where to go, we come from small cities work extremely hard, persevere away from our loved ones and NO one supports till the spark is sucked out of you, your vibrant personality becomes a reminiscence of the past and you end up as a 'justice for.. hashtag.'"

He further added, "At 4 in the morning as I lay alone in my bed, consumed with utter disappointment and helplessness, I wonder why these 'smash the patriarchy' women with connections to big Bollywood families intoxicated till their eyelids in power, get away with systemic harassment, mental badgering, degrading persecution, why?! They break you with these 'blind items', creep into your confidence and step by step fracture your strength! Now I'm beginning to understand why even the most seemingly successful, strong, bright men end up taking their lives in this country, coz there is no accountability, no consequences that these woke women have to face."

What Anusha Dandekar Said About Karan

On her YouTube channel Unverified - The Podcast, Anusha said, "Most incredible experience I had with dating apps was, I was signed to do campaigns for a dating app, and at the time, the boyfriend, I got him the deal as well, to do the campaign with me. The most he's ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet with girls, and we're doing the campaign together."

She added, "Like, we are supposed to be the faces together, but he's using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai (sic)."

Anusha Dandekar was the brand ambassador of the dating app Bumble. At the time, she was dating Karan Kundrra. The actor came on board for the campaigns too. The internet assumed that Anusha Dandekar was talking about Karan.

Karan-Anusha's Break Up

Karan and Anusha were together for three-and-a-half years before they broke up in 2020. From 2016 to 2019, they co-hosted the reality show MTV Love School, in which they helped couples overcome their differences.

In 2021, Anusha, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, was asked to give a "direct reason" for her break-up. "Please, just want to know the direct reason for your break-up if you can tell it?!" one fan asked Anusha, to which she replied, "We deserve more honesty, love and happiness... and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me. That's it."

Karan, in an interview with a leading daily, dodged the question of the break up and said he couldn't comment "out of respect for the relationship".

Meanwhile, Karan is now dating actor Tejasswi Prakash.