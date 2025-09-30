"He Was Sleeping With All Of Mumbai": Did Anusha Dandekar Take A Dig At Ex-Boyfriend Karan Kundrra?

Anusha Dandekar opened up about her heartbreak one more time. Without taking any names, she claimed in her latest vlogs that she found her ex cheating on her. This is not the first time Anusha Dandekar has opened up about the heartbreak.

On her YouTube channel Unverified - The Podcast, Anusha said, "Most incredible experience I had with dating apps was, I was signed to do campaigns for a dating app, and at the time, the boyfriend, I got him the deal as well, to do the campaign with me. The most he's ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet with girls, and we're doing the campaign together."

She added, "Like, we are supposed to be the faces together, but he's using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai (sic)."

Anusha Dandekar was the brand ambassador of the dating app Bumble. At the time, she was dating Karan Kundrra. The actor came on board for the campaigns. The internet assumed that Anusha Dandekar was talking about Karan.

Meanwhile, Karan's Bumble profile continues to make buzz as the profile has been traced by the Internet from time to time.

Karan-Anusha's Break Up

Karan and Anusha were together for three-and-a-half years before they broke up in 2020. From 2016 to 2019, they co-hosted the reality show MTV Love School, in which they helped couples overcome their differences.

In 2021, Anusha, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, was asked to give a "direct reason" for her break-up. "Please, just want to know the direct reason for your break-up if you can tell it?!" one fan asked Anusha, to which she replied, "We deserve more honesty, love and happiness... and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me. That's it."

Karan, in an interview with a leading daily, dodged the question of the break up and said he couldn't comment "out of respect for the relationship". Meanwhile, Karan is now dating actor Tejasswi Prakash.