Anusha Dandekar On Going Public With Relationships And Past Break-Ups Trending Online: "You Can't Just Host A Show And..."

Australian video jockey and actress Anusha Dandekar has never shied away from being a public figure and hence having her personal life in the limelight too. In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Anusha Dandekar opened up about having her relationships discussed at length, a past breakup that was talked about for the longest time and why she does not blame only the media for it.

Anusha Dandekar was recently asked about her personal life and her relationships being "very public". Furthermore, the host also mentioned that one of her exes, who is now with someone else, was also talked about a lot on the Internet.

On asking her how difficult such online chatter gets about her personal life, Anusha Dandekar said, "It is pretty easy when you are relieved. It is easy when you don't want to have it and you get saved."

Furthermore, Anusha Dandekar shed light on media sometimes blurring the lines when it comes to invading someone's privacy, "I am not going to blame only the media. We are accountable; we made it public. You are on your Instagram, showing it off, and it is public. You made a decision to make it public. You have to have a balance of privacy and publicity. But you have to take the hits when it is not working out. I made a decision to go to my public space and tell them about my breakup. Because if they have shared the journey with me, I believe it is respectable to let them know this has happened. You can't suddenly say why are they in my business? I made them do so."

Though Anusha Dandekar did not directly take Karan Kundrra's name, her next comment might be taken as an indirect reference to her relationship with him.

As per reports, Anusha Dandekar and actor Karan Kundrra dated for 3-5 years and broke up in late 2020 or early 2021. They had co-hosted the reality show MTV Love School, to which Anusha referred to while clarifying her take on it being a very public affair.

She added, "If I am going to host a show and talk about love, then I have to tell them, hey, stuff doesn't work out for me either. I am a person and a human who is not perfect. I am going to be real with you. When I was as honest as I could be, and was at that time, there was a beautiful amount of support and a massive amount of hate. It's weird when the hate comes from women. I don't know why. It happens, and it's crazy."

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's Relationship And Breakup

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar had reportedly dated from 2016 to 2019, until they called it quits in late 2020. Anusha Dandekar had confirmed her breakup in a long Instagram post.

The post read, "So here it is, before the year ends...Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart... yes I love hard, so hard... yes I don't leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I'm human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self-respect, yes I've been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes, I grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive (sic)."

The post is not available on Instagram anymore.

Dandekar had also revealed that she was cheated on by Karan in the relationship. While Karan kept quiet, in a conversation with Etimes later, he shared his views.

He had said, "I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship, and I would like to keep it that way. At this point, I am also thinking about two families. I, too, can turn around and say a lot of things, but that's not me. What she shared was her perspective."

Karan Kundrra had also commented on the cheating allegations, stating, "Sometimes, I start laughing when I hear things. I don't know what can make someone so hateful towards another person. We shared a beautiful relationship for three-and-a-half years. I have learnt a lot from Anusha, and I have a lot of respect for her and her family. How is it that these allegations are being levelled against me when there is a development on my professional front? Why hasn't any other person, whom I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?"

Karan Kundrra has been in a relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash for a while now. The two met in Big Boss 15 and fell in love. There's no official confirmation on who Anusha Dandekar is seeing.

While Anusha Dandekar's relationship with Karan Kundrra was the most talked about, she was also linked with British-Indian actor and fitness model Jason Shah. However, it did not last for long and ended in 2021.

In A Nutshell

In a recent interview, Anusha Dandekar spoke about her private life being public and how she does not blame the media entirely for it. She indirectly addressed her breakup with Karan Kundrra, though she did not take his name directly; she mentioned hosting a "love show", which indicates her co-hosting MTV's reality show Love School with Karan Kundra.