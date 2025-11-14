Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Karan Kundrra Wanted To Marry Her In 2022, But Her Mother Asked To Wait

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of those few couples whose Bigg Boss romance has stood the test of time. The couple, who are still going strong, are planning to get married in 2026. Tejasswi also said that Karan wanted to marry her way back in 2022, but her mother asked him to "wait."

On Bharti TV's YouTube channel, Tejasswi recalled what her mother said when Karan wanted to marry her just after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house.

"You guys just got out of Bigg Boss. Maybe you should spend one year with each other in the real world because it's not like I doubt you (Karan), but I don't even know my daughter. I feel both of you need some time," she recalled. Tejasswi described herself as 'chanchal' and said, "Like, if I fall in love, then I am like, 'This is the one.' So my mother said, 'Take your time.'"

Recalling how she fell for Karan, Tejasswi said, "He would tell a lot of people that he likes me. I am the kind of person who believes that if you like me, then you tell me directly," she said and added, "Initially, I didn't know that he seriously liked me. I thought he had a crush or something. So I said, 'If he says it in front of everyone, then I will think about it.' And then on Weekend Ka Vaar, he said it in front of everyone that he likes me, or something like that."

Karan-Anusha Relationship

Karan and Anusha Dandekar were together for three and a half years before they broke up in 2020. From 2016 to 2019, they co-hosted the reality show MTV Love School, in which they helped couples overcome their differences.

In 2021, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Anusha was asked to give a "direct reason" for her break-up. "Please, just want to know the direct reason for your break-up if you can tell it?!" one fan asked Anusha, to which she replied, "We deserve more honesty, love, and happiness... and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me. That's it."

Karan, in an interview with a leading daily, dodged the question about the break-up and said he couldn't comment "out of respect for the relationship."

In recent times, Anusha took an indirect dig at Karan, suggesting he cheated on her. Along with her boyfriend, Tejasswi Prakash also shared suggestive posts following Anusha's remark.