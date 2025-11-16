Tejasswi Prakash Shares Why She Prefers Her i20 Over Her Luxurious Rs 1-Crore Audi

Most people know Tejasswi Prakash as an actor and have seen her on reality TV shows, but only a few know that she is a smart investor. Instead of splurging on luxury items, the actor prefers to abide by the philosophy of 'money grows money'.

The Bigg Boss 15 winner has a net worth of Rs 25 crore, according to a 2024 report published by Pinkvilla. She walks on runways and has crores worth of properties, not just in India but also in Dubai.

Tejasswi Prakash Prefers i20 Over Luxurious Rs 1-Crore Audi

When she appeared on Bharti TV, a podcast channel run by Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, the Naagin 6 actor opened up about spending mindfully. She also threw the limelight on why she prefers to drive her i20 over her Audi.

"I like my bigger car, but I often travel in my i20 because it is so convenient. The bigger car needs space to park, but this is not the case with the i20," she said.

"There is also this worry of somebody scratching the car, and it involves extra expenses, so I prefer taking out an i20 because it is so fast and you can park it anywhere, and it is a beautiful car. I think very practically," she added.

The actor bought an Audi Q7, priced between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1 crore, in April 2022.

Tejasswi also shared that she is using an iPhone that is three years old, adding that she does not buy into the hype around buying a new phone every year. "I don't care," she added.

Tejasswi Prakash's Investments

Tejasswi Prakash has a real estate business and owns a salon, Sams Salon, in Juhu. She added that one should invest in money-making assets.

"If I invest in a commercial property, then I know that I can get rent out of it while sitting at home. So I might not be using that property, but it is earning me an income," the businesswoman said.

In fact, her advice to young girls is to invest money cautiously and spend mindfully, instead of splurging on high heels and bags, which over time depreciate in value.

Also Read | Bharti Singh's Husband Harsh Limbachiyaa Gifts Her A Rs 20 Lakh Bvlgari Watch, Priyanka Chopra Reacts