Bharti Singh's 3-Year-Old Son Insists On Getting A Pedicure Done From Tejasswi Prakash's Salon

Star comedian Bharti Singh's son Gola was seen insisting on getting a pedicure done at Tejasswi Prakash's salon, as seen in a video shared by the comedian on her vlog on her YouTube channel.

In the vlog, Bharti Singh can be seen calling up Tejasswi and telling her that her son Laksh, fondly called Gola, has been insisting on visiting her newly opened parlour in Mumbai to get his feet washed.

During the call, Bharti's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who was driving the car, was heard saying that Laksh wanted to get a pedicure done.

Responding to this, Tejasswi warmly was seen asking them to fulfill what Laksh wants, saying that the little boy should definitely go ahead and get a pedicure and even asked Bharti to bring him to the salon.

Bharti Singh, just a few days ago, had revealed that Gola, was quite fond of Tejasswi Prakash and often asks about her.

In a vlog earlier shared by Bharti on her YouTube channel, she was seen revealing that Gola has been constantly asking about Tejasswi and appears to be a big fan of the actress.

Bharti mentioned that Laksh frequently asks when Tejasswi will come over and added that the actress often brings chocolates for him whenever they meet.

During Bharti's recent outing with her family along with Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra, the little boy was repeatedly seen running up to the actress and hugging her.

For the uninitiated, Bharti and Harssh welcomed their first born Gola aka Lakshya in 2022.

The couple welcomed their second baby, a boy Yashveer, on December 19.

The couple fondly called him as Kaju and have officially named him as Yashveer.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)