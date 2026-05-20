Tom Selleck Returns To Crime TV With New History Channel Docuseries

Tom Selleck is returning to a crime show after a break from acting following the end of Blue Bloods. The actor, known for playing New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan in the long running drama from 2010 to 2024, has not appeared on screen since the series wrapped up. Now, he is stepping into a new role that keeps him close to the crime genre but in a different format.

Selleck will host, narrate and serve as executive producer of a new History Channel docuseries titled Crime and Justice. The show will feature 10 episodes and will focus on real life criminal cases from American history. After Blue Bloods ended, CBS carried the story forward with a spinoff titled Boston Blue, starring Donnie Wahlberg.

Through each episode, the series will be “tracing the enduring battle between law and lawlessness and the lawmen who ultimately brought some of the nation's most dangerous criminals to justice”.

Speaking about Crime and Justice, Tom Selleck said, “Throughout my career, I've been drawn to stories about consequences and the pursuit of justice. This series looks at real cases from across American history and the people tasked with seeing them through—moments when the pressure was intense, the outcome uncertain, and the decisions carried lasting consequences.”

After Blue Bloods ended, CBS carried the story forward with a spinoff titled Boston Blue, starring Donnie Wahlberg. Even with the new series continuing the world of the original show, fans of the original show still missed seeing Tom Selleck in his role as a crime solving detective.

Along with Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck, the History Channel has also revealed four other new shows to attract viewers. The lineup includes History's Strange Fortunes, hosted by Kevin Bacon, along with Extraordinary Origins with Ted Danson, Dolph Lundgren will lead History's Greatest Machines and 102 Minutes Inside the Towers, which revisits the events of September 11.