"Shame": R Madhavan Sues Healthcare Brand For Using His Interview Clip Without Permission

R Madhavan has taken to social media to slam wellness and functional-health brand Elevate Now over the misuse of an edited clip from his interview. He accused them of using it without his consent to promote weight loss programmes.

The actor posted a screenshot of the promotional content circulating online and criticised the brand for making it appear as though he was endorsing their services.

He added, "Legal notice sent."

How Madhavan's Interview Was Misused

The post by Elevate Now that caught his attention is a snippet from one of his older interviews in which he speaks about his fitness habits. It was allegedly used by the brand to promote their weight loss programmes, which also mentioned biomarker testing and more curated offerings.

Madhavan wrote, "What a shame. How do these people and organisations think they can get away with this? You cannot take a clip of somebody's interview and make it part of your endorsement. Legal notice sent. Please BEWARE of these kinds of professionals and organisations. @join.elevate.now (sic)."

The text on the screenshot read, "This reel is making it sound like I'm endorsing their product. They have just taken a clip from an interview without any permission and used it as an endorsement from my end. How are the public ever going to believe these people are their treatment. Shame (sic)." He followed it with the words, "LEGAL NOTICE SENT".

R Madhavan's Earlier Take On Lifestyle Habits

In an earlier interview, R Madhavan spoke about how he gained weight to play scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 2022 film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

In a chat with Curly Tales, R Madhavan revealed one of the most important habits he adopted - chewing. Not just casually chewing, but really breaking down every bite 45-60 times. He focused only on food that was good for his body.

The actor said an allergy test showed which foods did not suit him. From there, he shaped meals that were simple, wholesome and easy to digest. Another small but firm rule: after 3 p.m. he avoided raw foods entirely; only freshly cooked options were allowed. His last meal was finished by 6:45 p.m.

Intermittent fasting also helped.

About Work

As for his latest projects, he was last seen in Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

ALSO READ | R Madhavan On Parenting Tip From A Canadian Woman: "Teenage Pregnancy Was Rampant, Drugs And Alcohol Were Part Of The Town"