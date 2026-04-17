What Madhavan Told Son Vedaant: 'You Can't Be Seen With Your Shirt Off, In Any Bed'

R Madhavan is currently basking in the humongous success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Amid this, an old interview has resurfaced where he gave some advice to his son Vedaant about fame.

When R Madhavan Told His Son About The Responsibilities That Come With Fame

Vedaant Madhavan has won several national and international accolades in swimming.

Vedaant has bagged 5 gold medals at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championships 2023, a gold and silver medal at the Danish Open (2022), and another 7 medals at the 2021 Junior National Aquatic Championships, which constituted 4 silver medals and 3 bronze.

In an old interview, R Madhavan revealed the pearls of wisdom he shared with his son on the increasing responsibilities that come with fame.

He told MissMalini, "'You can't be seen with your shirt off and sleeping in any bed because one photograph of you in that kind of pose is national news. You can't afford to be as carefree as your friends. You bear the responsibility of being recognised and being a role model.'"

Madhavan further added, "It feels really proud when the common man comes up and says, 'We like your work, but we are so proud of you because of Vedaant.' But I had to tell him that, you know, your life-unfortunately or fortunately-is going to be privileged because you're my son."

Work

On the work front, R Madhavan played the role of Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Dhurandhar 2, and has received rave reviews for his performance.

Dhurandhar 2 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and was released on March 19 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Ranveer Singh leads the cast in a dual-layered role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and others in key roles.