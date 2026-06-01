Vashu Bhagnani Reveals Feeling 'Betrayed' By Ramesh Taurani Amid Chunnari Chunnari Row

Veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani has broken his silence on his long-standing association with Ramesh Taurani, claiming that despite helping shape key professional relationships and contributing significantly to his own success story, he later felt betrayed by the Taurani camp.

In a detailed statement, Bhagnani reflected on his decades-long journey in the entertainment industry, his successful collaboration with filmmaker David Dhawan, and his belief that the rewards of cinema should be shared with the people who help create it.

Recalling one of the defining moments of his career, Bhagnani revealed that before the release of the blockbuster Coolie No. 1, he personally gifted a car each to David Dhawan and Govinda as a gesture of appreciation for their contribution to the film's success.

According to Bhagnani, Tips was a 50 per cent partner in the project at the time, but when he suggested making the gesture jointly, Ramesh Taurani chose not to participate.

"I believed success should be shared with the people who create it. When I suggested that we jointly gift cars to David Dhawan ji and Govinda ji, Ramesh ji did not wish to be part of it. I therefore proceeded on my own because I felt it was the right thing to do," said Bhagnani, as per the statement.

Speaking about his association with Taurani, Bhagnani stated that his relationship with the music mogul began during his successful stint in the audio cassette manufacturing business, long before he entered film production.

"Before entering films, I had already built a successful audio cassette manufacturing business and established strong relationships within the entertainment industry. My association with the Taurani family began through the music business, particularly with Kumar Taurani. Later, I entered film production through Pooja Films and Pooja Entertainment, building my projects, partnerships, and productions independently," said Bhagnani.

Addressing what he described as misconceptions surrounding industry history, Bhagnani pointed to his long-standing association with David Dhawan.

"People can verify the records themselves. I worked with David Dhawan ji from the beginning of my production journey and built several successful films together. Ramesh Taurani took 31 years to sign David Dhawan for his own first direct venture, which itself reflects the chronology of our respective journeys," he said.

Bhagnani further stated that certain events over the years left him feeling deeply disappointed and betrayed by people he had once considered close associates.

"There comes a time when silence is mistaken for acceptance. I am only sharing my side of the story and the facts as I experienced them. Some actions over the years felt like a betrayal of trust, and I believe it is important to put my perspective on record," he said.

In his statement, Vashu Bhagnani said that if any meaningful royalty or future revenue is ever generated from the music he created and produced, he would like a share of it to reach the actors, directors, writers, and actresses who helped bring those stories to life. Bhagnani specifically mentioned David Dhawan, the late Satish Kaushik and his family, Rumi Jaffery, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, and many others who have been part of his cinematic journey.

"The film industry is one family, and Pooja Entertainment has always been a family. Together, we have celebrated successes, faced failures, and created memories that audiences continue to cherish. If there is ever any royalty or benefit from this music, I would like it to reach the actors, directors, writers and actresses who stood by me and helped build these films. I have always believed that success should be shared. Appreciation should not just be spoken about; it should be demonstrated," Bhagnani added.

Clarifying that his remarks are not connected to ownership disputes or legal proceedings, Bhagnani said his statement should be viewed as one of gratitude, ethics, and responsibility toward the people who helped shape his cinematic legacy.

"Cinema belongs to a team. If the films continue to create value, the people who helped create that value should never be forgotten," he concluded.

Bhagnani also paid tribute to the artists, technicians, distributors, exhibitors, and creative professionals who have been part of his journey, while also offering a final salute to PVR and INOX Pictures.

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