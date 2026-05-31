PVR INOX Pictures Quashes Rumours Of Financial Standoff With Vashu Bhagnani, Calls Claims "Misleading"

PVR INOX Pictures has denied reports of a financial dispute with filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani and his production banner, Puja Entertainment. According to reports, the company entered into an understanding with Puja Entertainment for Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It even paid a Rs 100 crore refundable advance for the included provisions related to the films' commercial performance. However, PVR INOX has now issued a statement clarifying that there are no outstanding issues between the two parties.

"We've noted a recent media report about us and Mr. Vashu Bhagnani. The story is misleading and speculative - and does not reflect the facts or the nature of the relationship between the parties."The statement further emphasised the long-standing association between the two sides, adding that PVR Inox Pictures and the Bhagnani family share a cordial professional relationship built on years of collaboration and mutual respect," the statement read.

The company also commended producer Jackky Bhagnani for his strong working relationship with the organisation. "We also wish to appreciate Jackky Bhagnani's professionalism in all dealings between our companies - his commitment to carrying forward Vashu Ji's legacy has always been evident. Our interactions with him have always been constructive and collaborative, and we greatly value the positive relationship that we have built over the years," it added.

PVR Inox Pictures reiterated its commitment to transparency and asked media outlets to avoid publishing unverified information. Puja Entertainment reposted their statement and wrote, "Thank you, PVR INOX Pictures, for your kind words and continued support. We deeply value our longstanding relationship and look forward to many more successful collaborations ahead."

This clarification lands amid Vashu Bhagnani's ongoing dispute over Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. He alleges that songs from his past films, including Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai from Biwi No. 1, were recreated and reused without authorisation. Producer Ramesh Taurani and Tips Industries have denied these allegations.