Amid Vashu Bhagnani-David Dhawan Legal Dispute, Jackky Bhagnani Celebrates 27 Years Of <i>Biwi No 1</i>

Amid the controversy between Vashu Bhagnani and the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, producer Jackky Bhagnani took to social media to celebrate 27 years of David Dhawan's Biwi No.1, which was produced by his father.

A lawsuit was filed by Vashu Bhagnani in Katihar, Bihar, which centres on the upcoming Bollywood film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Vashu Bhagnani filed a lawsuit against Tips Industries and associated parties, alleging unauthorized use of intellectual property linked to older hit films like Biwi No.1.

However, on May 27, the makers of the film released a statement claiming that they are the “lawful owners” of the songs Chunari Chunari and Ishq Sona Hai, both featured in the film Biwi No.1.

However, Jackky Bhagnani shared the poster of Biwi No.1 starring Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen and Karisma Kapoor.

He wrote in the caption section of Instagram, "Wow. 27 years since Biwi No. 1 hit the screens!”

Jackky Bhagnani took a trip down memory lane and recalled his time as a kid on the sets of film, where he saw how his father and David Dhawan created chaos and magic.

“I still remember running around the sets as a kid, watching Dad @vashubhagnani and David uncle create absolute chaos and magic, driven by Rumi Jaffery sir's brilliant writing,” he wrote.

Jackky then mentioned about Salman, Karisma, Sushmita, Anil Kapoor and Tabu.

He added, “From @beingsalmankhan bhaai's unmatched energy to @therealkarismakapoor's brilliant performance, @sushmitasen47's grace, @anilskapoor sir's comic timing, and @tabutiful ma'am's elegance - this film is pure gold.”

“Thank you to all the fans for showering this one with endless love across generations! #27YearsOfBiwiNo1 #IconicMovie #PujaFilms #Bollywood,” Jackky concluded.

“Biwi No.1 follows a simple housewife Pooja, who lives with her husband Prem and two children. However, when her husband leaves her for a beautiful model, Rupali, she gets a glamorous makeover to grab his attention.

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