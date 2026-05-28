Pooja Bhatt On Mahesh Bhatt Converting To Islam Before Marrying Soni Razdan: "He'd Never Part Ways With My Mother"

Pooja Bhatt opened up about her father, Mahesh Bhatt's, decision to walk out of his marriage with Kiran Bhatt. Pooja is the oldest child of Mahesh Bhatt from his first marriage with Kiran. She has one brother, Rahul Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt has two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, from his second marriage to Soni Razdan.

During an interview with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Pooja Bhatt revealed that she respects her father's decision to marry Soni Razdan. “Would I rather have a father who acknowledges he's human, that there's been a shift in his affection, and who moves out of the house to stand by the woman he's met? Or would I prefer a father who stays under the same roof as my mother for society's sake, has 200 affairs outside, but there's an air of normalcy and conspiracy of silence maintained by everybody?” Pooja asked.

Pooja Bhatt On Mahesh Bhatt's Religion Change

During the interview, Pooja shared that although her father started a new family with Soni Razdan, he never parted ways with her mother, Kiran. She revealed that when Mahesh Bhatt married Soni Razdan in 1986, he converted to Islam so that he did not have to divorce Pooja's mother.

When asked if Mahesh Bhatt changed his religion to marry Soni Razdan, Pooja shared, “He'd never part ways with my mother. I know one thing about my father: once he holds your hands, whoever you are, he doesn't let go. That's applicable to the women in his life, people he's worked with, and people whom he's groomed and launched. He's there. He's reliable.”

Pooja Bhatt Recalls Telling Soni Razdan Not To Feel Guilty

The actress recalled shooting a film called Love Affair, which was supposed to be directed by her stepmother, Soni Razdan. Although the film never came out, it presented an opportunity for Pooja to have a “heart-to-heart” conversation with Soni.

“So, I told her from my heart, ‘Soni, you couldn't have broken up a relationship that was together.' There's no space for anybody in a relationship that's solid. Something was lacking, so somebody else could come and find that space," Pooja recalled, adding that when she looks at her parents now, she realises “the nature of love has changed. But they're one unit. When people ask me, ‘What about love? So I say if love can be like that, when two people can be there for each other morally through thick and thin… Even if the world is on one side and you're wrong, you can still stand by my side nonetheless,” she added.

Pooja revealed that she has a far closer friendship with Soni today and considers Shaheen and Alia her extended family. She also shared that although everyone is busy with their own lives, they still try to catch up with each other on holidays and special occasions.