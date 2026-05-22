Pooja Bhatt's Throwback 'Impromtu' Pic With Aamir Khan. Internet Says <i>Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin</i>

Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt recently sent her fans into a nostalgic frenzy after she shared a major throwback picture with superstar ‘Aamir Khan' from one of their old photoshoots.

The vintage pictures were clicked by celebrated photographer ‘Gautam Rajadhyaksha'.

Sharing the photographs on her social media, Pooja wrote, “Someday I will share the story behind these impromptu photos shot on Gautam Rajadhyaksha's balcony,in his sprawling home on Hughes road. But not yet.. Not just yet.”

In the pictures, a young Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt are seen twinning in white outfits while posing candidly for the camera.

Talking about Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan, the two shared screen space in the 1991 romantic drama ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin', directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

The film, which also starred Anupam Kher, became a huge hit and is still remembered as one of Bollywood's most loved romantic films.

In the movie, Aamir played the role of ‘Raghu Jetley', a kind-hearted journalist, while Pooja essayed ‘Pooja Dharamchand', a rich runaway heiress.

Talking about Pooja Bhatt, the actress made her acting debut with ‘Daddy' in 1989, directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt.

The film also starred veteran actor ‘Anupam Kher'.

For the uninitiated, Aamir Khan made his debut as a lead actor with ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' in 1988 opposite ‘Juhi Chawla'.

On the work front, Pooja Bhatt was recently seen in projects like ‘Bombay Begums', ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2'.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has lately been supporting his son Junaid Khan, who stepped into Bollywood recently. The actor was seen promoting Junaid's film ‘Ek Din', which also stars Sai Pallavi.

The late ‘Gautam Rajadhyaksha' who was touted as one of India's most iconic celebrity photographers, was known for capturing timeless portraits of Bollywood stars. He died in September 2011 following a cardiac arrest.

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