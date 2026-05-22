Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala On Losing Mother At 8: 'Born With Silver Spoon, Had Been Through Dark Clouds'

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, who officially became a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) and psychotherapist based in New York, recently opened up about childhood trauma, personal loss, being bullied at school and, last but not least, busting the "silver spoon" myth about star kids. Trishala lost her mother, Richa Sharma, at the age of eight, which caused mental stress, anxiety and weight issues that she later had to confront in high school. During her childhood, Sanjay Dutt couldn't stay full-time in the US, as he had to juggle his acting career in India with commitments in the US.

'Dad Was Splitting His Time'

Opening up about the challenges she faced, Trishala said during the latest episode of the podcast Inside Thoughts Out Loud, "My mother passed away in 1996 when I was 8 years old; she died from a brain tumour. She was diagnosed in 1989. When they found out, I was already in grade 4. That type of brain cancer is one of the deadliest and most aggressive. Dad was splitting his time between India and the US. He was back and forth because he was working, and it was hard to stay here for her entire treatment while also being an actor back home."

To cope with the personal loss, Trishala turned to food, which led to weight issues. Subjected to public scrutiny for her weight, she confessed that she "just didn't look the part of Sanjay Dutt's daughter."

Silver Spoon Childhood Had Dark Clouds

During the conversation, Trishala was asked about the "biggest misconception" people have about her. She candidly said that while she may have been born with certain privileges, she experienced dark clouds early in life.

"I have been through many storms, a lot of dark clouds. Was I born with a silver spoon in my mouth? Yes and no. I didn't have everything handed to me as everybody thinks. I had to work a lot to get to where I am today. I have internal struggles just like everybody else. I am not perfect, and I became a therapist to let people know that it's okay to struggle. You don't always have to have it together, and you are not alone in this journey," she said.

Who is Trishala Dutt?

She was born in 1988 to Sanjay Dutt and his first wife, Richa Sharma. Her mother died of a brain tumour in 1996. After this loss, she was raised by her maternal grandparents in the United States.

She has largely stayed away from the public eye. As a mental health advocate, Trishala is establishing herself as a voice for those navigating the unspoken traumas of the modern world.