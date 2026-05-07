Sanjay Dutt's <i>Aakhri Sawal</i> Stuck In Censor Limbo, To Miss Release Tomorrow

Aakhri Sawal, fronted by Sanjay Dutt, is likely to miss its May 8 theatrical release as the Censor Board has asked the makers to edit "certain scenes and dialogues" of the film.

The film is based on the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and promises to explore aspects of the organisation's history and philosophy that have largely remained unknown to wider audiences.

Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, Aakhri Sawal also features Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury and Neetu Chandra.

According to sources, the film is expected to release this month after a go-ahead from the Censor Board.

"The film is unlikely to release tomorrow (May 8) as the Censor Board has asked the makers to make edits to certain scenes and dialogues. Since the editing process will take some time, a release tomorrow now appears difficult. Hopefully, the process will be completed soon, and the film will release later this month," sources said.

Aakhri Sawal was previously set to be released on May 15. It is presented by Nikhil Nanda and Dhanraj Nathwani and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt under the banners of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment.

Utkarsh Naithani has written the story, screenplay and dialogues of Aakhri Sawal, co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey and Ujjwal Anand.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Raja Shivaji, in which he played the role of Afzal Khan. Earlier in the year, he reprised his role of Pakistani cop SP Chaudhry Aslam in Dhurandhar 2.

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