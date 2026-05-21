<i>Chand Mera Dil</i> First Review: Ananya Panday And Lakshya's Film Is Not A 'Typical Love Story'

Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romantic drama Chand Mera Dil is finally ready to hit the big screens tomorrow, and the first review is already building excitement.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh watched the film and has given it a promising 3.5-star rating, calling it an "impactful" watch that offers much more than a typical love story.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, Taran shared his thoughts on the film and hinted that audiences should brace themselves for a few surprises.

He wrote, "Expect the unexpected, because this isn't your regular love story... Winsome performances, several terrific emotional moments, and soulful music are its strengths... The second half could've been sharper."

According to him, while Chand Mera Dil may initially appear to be a conventional romance, it soon takes an unexpected turn.

He added, "#ChandMeraDil may come across as a typical love story since the makers haven't revealed much in the promotional material... And while the film does appear to follow a familiar path in the first 30 minutes, it shifts gears soon after and takes you completely by surprise."

Taran also had high praise for director Vivek Soni.

"Director Vivek Soni packs warmth, tenderness, and relatable moments into the narrative, but it's the emotional quotient that elevates the film further... In fact, he ensures the tension builds gradually, never making it feel rushed. A particular sequence set at a plush restaurant in the second half takes the conflict to an altogether new level... The director's storytelling prowess comes to the fore brilliantly in this standout sequence," he continued.

However, he did point out one area where it falls short.

He wrote, "The only stumbling block is the second half, which feels stretched at places and could've been tighter... In fact, the conflict loses some steam before the finale regains momentum."

The lead pair, however, seems to have left a strong impression on him, particularly Lakshya, who appears to have stepped far away from his Kill image.

"#ChandMeraDil rests on the able shoulders of its lead pair... Lakshya catches you completely off guard - he is fantastic... You walk in carrying the image of the action hero from Kill, but walk out impressed by an actor who excels in emotional moments... He handles the emotional beats exceptionally well."

Taran also praised Ananya Panday's growth as an actor, suggesting this performance may surprise viewers.

"Ananya Panday continues to grow with every film... After Kesari Chapter 2, this is yet another performance that will take people by surprise... She delivers a restrained and mature act."

He concluded by appreciating the supporting cast, music, and writing.

"Paresh Pahuja makes an impact despite limited screen time. The soundtrack is a highlight and blends seamlessly with the narrative... The title track stands out the most... The dialogues are well-written and, at places, make you reflect on real-life emotions and relationships."

About The Film

The film is written by Vivek Soni and Tushar Paranjape, based on a story by Soni. It features music by Sachin-Jigar, cinematography by Debojeet Ray, and editing by Prashanth Ramachandran.

Chand Mera Dil marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on May 22.

Ananya was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan, while Lakshya recently appeared in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, created by Aryan Khan.

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