After <i>Ek Din's</i> Failure, Aamir Khan Says He 'Goes Into Depression' When A Film Flops

Aamir Khan has always been vocal about how deeply he is hurt when a film does not work. He is candid about the emotional investment he puts into every project, and he says he does indeed fall into depression for one to two months when a film fails.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Zee Music Company, Aamir Khan said, "It breaks my heart when a film flops. At the end of the day, we make a film for our audience. When they buy a ticket and come to theatres to have a good time, and when they don't like a film, then there is a flaw in your work; the audience never decides intentionally to go and watch a bad film. If they are disappointed, there is a mistake you have made."

He continued, "I go into depression for two to three months when a film doesn't work. A film is like your child; when it doesn't work or gets rejected, it is very painful. I feel it's important to mourn your losses. When your film doesn't work, it is like losing a child, so you should cry over it, give it time, so that it is out of your system and helps you move on."

On Challenges When Past Films Didn't Work

Aamir Khan also spoke about how, although very rarely, there have been times when one can tell while filming that a film will not work.

The actor shared, "Sometimes on a set you figure out a film is not going to work; it has happened very few times with me. When I see a film's first cut, I never fool myself; I look at it objectively. If I don't like it, there is something wrong with it. It has happened with a lot of my films where we didn't like the first cut. Delhi Belly's first cut was not nice at all; people didn't enjoy it. Then we reworked it. You can always correct a film if you want to; it requires lots of endurance, stamina, patience and passion."

He added, "Taare Zameen Par, Delhi Belly, Laapataa Ladies - we struggled with the edits for a long time until we got it right. Filmmaking is communication; if you receive a different message, then I need to change my communication. This process starts after the first cut. I believe a lot in testing the film, so we call the audience and ask them how they liked the film. Based on their feedback and reaction, we gauge if the film is working. For me, real success is to manage to make what you set out to make."

About Ek Din

According to trade reports, Ek Din collected Rs 1 crore nett in India across 1,710 shows on Day 1.

The film brings the total India gross collections to Rs 1.20 crore. The overall occupancy rate for the movie was 14%.

The opening day numbers place the film behind several recent romantic dramas.

The film stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Ek Din failed to surpass the opening figures of Love Story and Loveyapa. Loveyapa, which marked Junaid Khan's theatrical debut, had opened at Rs 1.15 crore but did not sustain well in theatres.

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi's Telugu film Love Story had registered a significantly stronger opening of Rs 9.05 crore. Among Hindi romantic films, Saiyaara remains the top opener with Rs 21.50 crore on its first day.

Ek Din is produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film is Junaid Khan's second theatrical release and also marks Sai Pallavi's debut in Hindi cinema.

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