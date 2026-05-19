Pakistan-Origin Founder Rents Out 250-Seat San Francisco Theatre To Screen Aamir Khan's <i>3 Idiots</i>

A Pakistan-origin founder, Farza Majeed, posted on X announcing a special screening of Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots in San Francisco on May 24. He said he had taken the initiative to share a laugh and recharge the youth with some inspiration.

"I rented out a 250-seat theatre in SF to screen one of the best movies ever: 3 Idiots," Farza Majeed, whose LinkedIn says he's based in San Francisco, wrote on X.

He continued, "It's a beautiful film set in India about three friends trying to figure out what to do with their lives. If you're in a rut, need some inspo, or just want a laugh, come watch."

In a follow-up post on X, he wrote, "The screening will be Sunday, May 24 at the Marina Theatre in SF. One ticket per person. It will have subtitles. If you've never seen it, I highly recommend it."

Internet reaction

The post quickly garnered views, comments, and likes.

One user wrote, "One of the best movies of Indian cinema. Highly recommend, guys!!!"

Another user asked, "Can I come?" to which Farza cheekily replied, "Yes — you can sit next to me."

Another user wrote, "I've been trying to find this movie online to rewatch for months but the rights are expired everywhere!!!! This feels so serendipitous."

"Great movie. We were in the campus where this movie was shot. The dedication of the actors and crew was epic. All-time favourite," wrote another user.

About 3 Idiots

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi headline the film, which charts their journey from the corridors of IIT to the boxing rings of real life. Aamir Khan's character was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk, the Ladakhi engineer, innovator, and education reformer.