Pakistani-Origin Entrepreneur Rents Theatre In US To Screen Bollywood Classic <i>3 Idiots</i>, Shares Reason Why

A San Francisco-based entrepreneur of Pakistani origin has booked a 250-seat theatre in the city to host a free-for-all screening of the 2009 Bollywood film 3 Idiots. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the founder named Farza Majeed said that it's for anyone "in a rut, needing some inspo, or just wanting a laugh". His LinkedIn profile mentions that he is based in San Francisco. "I rented out a 250-seat theatre in SF to screen one of the best movies ever: 3 Idiots," he wrote. He described the film as "a beautiful story set in India about 3 friends trying to figure out wtf to do with their lives."

Majeed said the idea came from wanting to share a film that helped him personally. "If you're in a rut, need some inspo, or just want a laugh, come watch," he added.

The event is set for Sunday (May 24) at the Marina Theater in San Francisco, running from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm PDT. Tickets are $10, limited to one per person, and the film will be shown with English subtitles. Majeed encouraged people who've never seen it to come. "If you've never seen it, I highly recommend it," he wrote.

Also read | Ukrainian Woman Reveals Stark Differences Between Indian And European Gyms

See the post here:

Social Media Reaction

The announcement quickly sparked nostalgia online. Commenters called it an "epic initiative" and recalled watching the film with friends. "Make sure people are allowed to whistle and cheer, otherwise it's not a true screening," one user wrote in the comment section.

Also read | Customer Receives 165 Pool Noodles In 165 Separate Boxes, Video Viral

"3 idiots one of my all time favourites!! so epic! yeah this one definitely pull you up :) I could hear the 'All Is Well' song in my head the moment I read this post," another user wrote.

"Seen this movie 30+ times and it still makes me laugh - idt I've seen a movie that encompasses so many themes like this one does to this day," a third user praised the movie.

3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, follows three engineering students navigating India's high-pressure education system while chasing their passions.