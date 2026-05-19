Ukrainian Woman Reveals Stark Differences Between Indian And European Gyms

Sandra On, a Ukrainian woman living in India, has shared how gyms in India are different from those in Europe. Her honest opinion about Indian gyms drew significant traction on social media and sparked a debate. In an Instagram post, she stated that the Indian gyms stand out for their warmth and hospitality.

She even described how staff members greet visitors with genuine friendliness, creating an atmosphere that feels welcoming rather than transactional. Unlike in Europe, where gym-goers often keep to themselves, Indian gyms are filled with staff ready to assist at every step.

"When you walk into an Indian gym, it honestly feels like people are genuinely happy you came. Everyone's super warm, friendly, and always ready to help," she wrote as the caption of the image.

"In European gyms, people are usually more in their own world: nobody bothers you, nobody talks to you, everyone just does their workout and leaves."

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See the post here:

She noted that in India, the staff members make a real difference as one person is dedicated solely to cleaning bathrooms, another to maintaining the gym floor, and there's even a "free gym assistant" who constantly watches workouts to offer immediate help.

Trainers, she added, approach members proactively to correct form and provide tips - without pushing paid personal training packages.

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"In Europe, you first have to pay for 10 personal training sessions before you can even ask a question," she remarked, highlighting the difference in approach.

However, she acknowledged one area where European gyms are slightly better, which is gender balance. In Europe, the ratio of men to women is roughly equal, while in India, gyms are predominantly male spaces.

"As a foreign girl it felt pretty intimidating at first. But honestly, once you find a good gym, you stop caring about it pretty quickly," she said.

Social Media Reaction

The video gained huge traction with over 712,000 views and thousands of likes. Users took to the comment section to share their perspective. "True. And happy that you liked our gym environment," one user wrote. "Indian gyms are community," said another.