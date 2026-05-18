Rare Buffalo Steals Spotlight In Bangladesh For Looking "Exactly Like Donald Trump"

- Two buffaloes nicknamed Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are famous in Bangladesh ahead of Eid
- The albino buffalo Donald Trump weighs nearly 700 kilograms and has golden hair on its head
- It was bought 10 months ago and named for its resemblance to the former US president
Two buffaloes nicknamed after world leaders Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have become unexpected celebrities in Bangladesh ahead of Eid al-Adha. According to The Business Standard report, the bigger star is a nearly 700-kilogram albino buffalo named "Donald Trump" in the Paikpara area in Narayanganj.
Their videos are widely shared on social media, with internet users pointing out the golden-coloured hair on the buffalo's head and "uncanny resemblance" to the US president. Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha revealed that the animal was bought from a cattle market in Rajshahi around 10 months ago.
"My younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair on its head," he said as quoted. "It is very calm in nature. Albino buffaloes are generally peaceful and do not become aggressive unless provoked."
He also revealed that the buffalo has already been sold.
Watch the video here:
This 700 KG Buffalo Named “Donald Trump” Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Mr. President 💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/PDRbkCfU9z— HP_ClipStorm (@HINDUSTAN_PLUSE) May 17, 2026
A buffalo in Bangladesh has gone viral ahead of Eid al-Adha after being nicknamed “Donald Trump” due to its unusual resemblance to the US President.— • (@Alhamdhulillaah) May 11, 2026
Weighing around 700kg, the buffalo was raised on a local farm in Narayanganj. It was fed a nutritious diet consisting of corn,… pic.twitter.com/VpdCrUFa2J
Here's what locals have said
Some visitors have embraced the comparison. "When I saw his pictures on Facebook, he looked exactly like Donald Trump," one woman told Bangladeshi newspaper, Prothom Alo. "His facial structure and even hairstyle match that of Trump." But she was quick to add a key difference as she noted that the buffalo is very "calm and polite" in nature.
As quoted by the local outlet, a resident identified as Russell said he came to see the buffalo after watching videos on Facebook. "It really does look like Trump. Its face and hair resemble him closely," he said.
Mim, a resident, said she initially thought the comparison was exaggerated. However, when she observed the animal in person, "it actually looks like Trump. The name suits it well".
According to Mridha, albino buffaloes are rare in South Asia and are generally known for their gentle temperament unless provoked. The buffalo was fed a nutritious diet of corn, soybean and bran, contributing to its size and healthy appearance.
A second buffalo is also attracting attention. Weighing over 750 kilograms, it has been nicknamed "Benjamin Netanyahu". As per reports, the farm workers describe it as energetic and mischievous, known for snorting loudly and charging at handlers when it feels like it.
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