Rare Buffalo Steals Spotlight In Bangladesh For Looking "Exactly Like Donald Trump"

Two buffaloes nicknamed after world leaders Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have become unexpected celebrities in Bangladesh ahead of Eid al-Adha. According to The Business Standard report, the bigger star is a nearly 700-kilogram albino buffalo named "Donald Trump" in the Paikpara area in Narayanganj.

Their videos are widely shared on social media, with internet users pointing out the golden-coloured hair on the buffalo's head and "uncanny resemblance" to the US president. Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha revealed that the animal was bought from a cattle market in Rajshahi around 10 months ago.

"My younger brother jokingly named it Donald Trump after seeing the hair on its head," he said as quoted. "It is very calm in nature. Albino buffaloes are generally peaceful and do not become aggressive unless provoked."

He also revealed that the buffalo has already been sold.

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Here's what locals have said

Some visitors have embraced the comparison. "When I saw his pictures on Facebook, he looked exactly like Donald Trump," one woman told Bangladeshi newspaper, Prothom Alo. "His facial structure and even hairstyle match that of Trump." But she was quick to add a key difference as she noted that the buffalo is very "calm and polite" in nature.

As quoted by the local outlet, a resident identified as Russell said he came to see the buffalo after watching videos on Facebook. "It really does look like Trump. Its face and hair resemble him closely," he said.

Mim, a resident, said she initially thought the comparison was exaggerated. However, when she observed the animal in person, "it actually looks like Trump. The name suits it well".

According to Mridha, albino buffaloes are rare in South Asia and are generally known for their gentle temperament unless provoked. The buffalo was fed a nutritious diet of corn, soybean and bran, contributing to its size and healthy appearance.

A second buffalo is also attracting attention. Weighing over 750 kilograms, it has been nicknamed "Benjamin Netanyahu". As per reports, the farm workers describe it as energetic and mischievous, known for snorting loudly and charging at handlers when it feels like it.