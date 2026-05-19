Customer Receives 165 Pool Noodles In 165 Separate Boxes, Video Viral

A customer's bulk order of pool noodles turned into a meme after all 165 noodles arrived in 165 individual boxes. The story blew up on Reddit and Instagram after the buyer posted images and video of his front porch completely covered in identical cardboard packages. Instead of one or two large cartons, each lightweight foam noodle had been boxed separately.

"Walmart shipped 165 pool noodles in 165 separate boxes," the user posted on Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating forum. In the comments section, many users suggested that the culprit was probably an automated system, as many large retailers use software to determine box size and packing instructions, and employees often aren't allowed to override it.

In this case, the algorithm apparently decided that shipping each pool noodle alone was the best option. The result was 165 boxes, 165 labels, and a hilarious delivery.

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Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The video went viral with over eight million views and 73,000 upvotes. More than 2,000 users commented on the video. "The issue is that these big companies switched to automated systems that tell the packer what box to use for each order, with no way for the packer to make changes, because some algorithm somewhere determined that box was the most cost-effective way to package that item," one user wrote.

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"That driver is so happy. I know he was checking his route and was like 1 stop? Let me check these boxes…oh shit…yeah all for one guy, and they weigh nothing. Free eats," another user wrote.

"Are you sure there isn't a few boxes of 20 harry potter plates in there?" a third user joked.