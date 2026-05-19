Nylon Belt, Mix-Ups In FIR Red Flag Police Probe Into Twisha Sharma's Death

The investigation into the death of model and actress Twisha Sharma, daughter-in-law of retired Principal District and Sessions Judge Giribala Singh, has come under serious scrutiny after a lapse emerged from the post-mortem proceedings at AIIMS Bhopal.

According to the post-mortem report, the investigating officer did not produce the belt allegedly used for hanging before the doctors during the examination. As a result, the medical team could not scientifically compare the alleged hanging instrument with the ligature marks found on the woman's neck. The woman's family has maintained that this lapse has damaged the evidentiary value of a critical piece of material evidence.

This omission has now raised further questions on the probe, with Twisha Sharma's family demanding a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi and an investigation by an agency outside Madhya Pradesh. They have alleged that the probe may not remain impartial given the influential legal background of the accused family. Her family has also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry.

The alleged nylon belt, which police say was recovered from the crime scene, could have played a crucial role in establishing the exact cause and manner of death. Aside from ascertaining if the belt was capable of causing the ligature marks found on the woman's neck, it could have helped determine in the marks were consistent with hanging.

Two parallel ligature marks on Twisha Sharma's neck further complicate the probe. Without the belt being available during the medical examination, a scientific correlation could not be carried out.

The Special Investigation Team, led by Misrod Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajnish Kashyap, has acknowledged that the belt was seized from the crime scene but was not submitted during the post-mortem. He said the lapse is being examined and action will be taken based on the findings.

The police have since handed over the material to the forensic team, and it has now been deposited at AIIMS Bhopal.

The questions don't end with the missing belt. There are also serious discrepancies in the police FIR in the case. Twisha's age is mentioned as 31 years in one section of the FIR and 33 years in another.

The FIR reportedly states that Twisha Sharma's body was handed over to her parents, brother and uncle for final rites. However, the body has remained in the AIIMS mortuary for the past seven days.

An FIR has been registered against retired Principal District and Sessions Judge Giribala Singh and her son, advocate Samarth Singh, under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Section 80(2) deals with alleged dowry death, Section 85 with cruelty by husband or relatives, and Section 3(5) with common intention. Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act relate to the alleged giving/taking and demand of dowry.

Police have intensified efforts to arrest Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh, who is missing since she died. According to the SIT, six to seven teams are conducting raids at different locations. A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest. Police have also initiated the process to revoke his passport.