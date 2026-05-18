Miss Pune To Corporate Star: How Twisha Sharma's Dream Life Ended In Tragedy

Twisha Sharma's life had all the elements of ambition, reinvention and quiet resilience, glamour, cinema, corporate success, spiritual discipline and the courage to start over. But her death inside her husband's residence in Bhopal has now turned that promising journey into a deeply disturbing story of unanswered questions, grief and allegations.

Twisha, a former Miss Pune title holder, actor, model, digital creator and MBA graduate, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal earlier this month. Police are now investigating the case as an alleged dowry death, while her family has demanded justice and raised serious questions over the circumstances surrounding her death.

Originally from Noida, Twisha had entered the world of modelling between 2009 and 2012. Through hard work, grooming and persistence, she went on to win the Miss Pune beauty pageant title a milestone that opened doors for her in advertising, modelling and acting.

She later appeared in commercial advertisements and worked in Telugu cinema. Among her known acting projects was the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu. In 2018, she also acted in a short film titled Zara Sambhal Ke. Those who knew her describe her as creative, expressive and deeply driven someone who wanted to build a life beyond labels.

But like many young artists navigating the uncertain world of films, Twisha eventually chose to reshape her career. When sustained success in the film industry did not come easily, she did not stop. She pursued an MBA and moved into the corporate world, working in Delhi for several years.

Her professional journey reportedly spanned marketing, communications, onboarding, digital education and creative arts. According to a LinkedIn profile, Twisha described herself as a dynamic professional with a keen interest in acting and filmmaking, along with marketing. The profile also mentioned that she had worked as a Marketing Manager at Flavor Pot Foods, a Mumbai-based company, and later as a Communications and Onboarding Manager at the German Academy of Digital Education.

Beyond work and performance, Twisha also appeared to have a spiritual and wellness side. She was reportedly a certified yoga instructor and a practitioner of Vipassana meditation details that now stand in painful contrast to the allegations and counter-allegations that have emerged after her death.

It was during her corporate phase that Twisha met lawyer Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024. The two met several times, their families approved the match, and they got married on December 12, 2025. At the time of marriage, Twisha was employed with a private firm and was working from home. Samarth practises law at the District Court, while his mother, Giribala Singh, is a retired District Judge.

What followed, according to Twisha's family, was a rapid and troubling collapse of what had begun as a modern marriage. Within months, the woman who had once balanced film sets, pageants, boardrooms and spiritual discipline was found dead in her husband's home.

The case is now being investigated amid allegations of dowry harassment, claims of mental distress, and bitter courtroom arguments from both sides. But behind the legal documents, police statements and public outrage lies the unfinished story of a woman who had repeatedly tried to reinvent herself.