Video Of Twisha Sharma Before Death Shows 3 Men Bringing Body Down Staircase

A video has surfaced showing Twisha Sharma climbing the staircase at her marital home in Bhopal shortly before her death. The footage also captures at least three men, including her husband Samarth Singh, administering two failed CPR attempts before carrying her body down the stairs to a lower floor. Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, appears in the video as well.

The video obtained by NDTV shows Twisha heading towards the terrace of the house in the Katara Hills area. Twisha, 33, was found dead at her husband's house on May 12. Samarth Singh, a lawyer, is currently on the run.

Police have registered a case of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide against him and his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired judge.

The couple met through a dating app in 2024 and married in December 2025.

The case took a further turn when the contents of a bail application filed on behalf of Samarth Singh claimed Twisha was a drug addict undergoing psychiatric treatment. A local court previously granted anticipatory bail to Giribala Singh. On Monday, it reserved its order on the bail plea for her son.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to examine the allegations. Misrod Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Kashyap, who heads the SIT, said efforts are continuing to trace Samarth Singh. The preliminary post-mortem report from AIIMS Bhopal indicated death due to hanging suicide.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Kashyap said that while the bail petition mentioned allegations of drug addiction, the SIT was investigating strictly according to the sections in the FIR. The bail application filed by Giribala Singh for her son alleged that Twisha became irritable and developed trembling hands when she did not have access to narcotic substances.

It claimed she had been undergoing psychiatric treatment and counselling. The application stated that Twisha travelled to Delhi by flight on April 17 and remained untraceable for around 12 hours before reaching her parents' house the next day. It also claimed her behaviour towards her in-laws changed after she became pregnant.

