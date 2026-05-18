No Interim Bail For Twisha Sharma's Husband, Cops Announce Rs 10,000 Reward

A Bhopal district court on Monday rejected the interim bail application of advocate Samarth Singh, who is absconding in connection with the death of his wife, Twisha Sharma.​

The plea was heard by Justice Pallavi Dube in the Bhopal District Court.​

The hearing continued for nearly two-and-a-half hours between 3 p.m. and 5.30 p.m., during which both sides presented their arguments.​

Twisha Sharma's family opposed the bail plea and told the court that Samarth Singh has been absconding since the day of her death.

​The family argued that no relief should be granted to him while he continues to evade arrest.​

The family also informed the court that Singh's mother, Giribala Singh, is a co-accused in the case and has already been granted interim bail.​

Giribala Singh retired as a judge of the Bhopal district court in February 2023.​

After hearing arguments from the defence and counsel representing Twisha's family, the court rejected the interim bail application.​

Meanwhile, Bhopal police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest.​

Katara Hills police station Station House Officer Sunil Dubey told IANS that police teams are conducting search operations at different locations.​

“A reward of Rs 10,000 has been declared against Samarth. Police are continuously searching for him,” Dubey said.​

He added that police are also trying to trace him through relatives, family members, and social media accounts.​

According to police, Singh's mobile phones are switched off.​

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12.​

Police said Samarth Singh dropped her at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal, that night and has been missing since then.​

A first information report has been registered against Samarth Singh and his mother under charges related to dowry death, dowry harassment, and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.​

Meanwhile, Twisha's body remains at the mortuary of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal.​

Her family has refused to accept the body until a second post-mortem examination is conducted outside Madhya Pradesh.​

The family has alleged that a fair investigation is not being carried out in the state.​

On Sunday, Bhopal police formed a six-member Special Investigation Team to investigate the case.

The Special Investigation Team, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajnish Kashyap, is probing allegations of dowry harassment, assault, and destruction of evidence.​

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(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)