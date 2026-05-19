"She Took Marijuana During Pregnancy": Twisha Sharma's Mother-In-Law's Big Claim

The mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, Giribala Singh, has made a series of claims about the 33-year-old's alleged drug use, mental health and family background, as police investigate Sharma's death in Bhopal as a suspected dowry case.

Singh, a retired judge, has alleged that Twisha consumed marijuana during pregnancy, was undergoing psychiatric treatment, and that her parents stayed away for months, claims that come even as the victim's father has accused the in-laws. Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma has alleged dowry-related pressure and harassment, describing "indirect" demands and saying early signs of trouble appeared soon after the marriage.

Twisha's husband Samarth and his mother Giribala Singh have been accused of murder and dowry harassment.

Twisha was discovered hanging at her husband's house in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

Read: Video Shows 3 Men Bringing Twisha Sharma's Body Down Staircase

Mother-In-Law's Claims About Twisha, Her parents

In her statements, Giribala Singh placed focus on Twisha's parents. "Twisha's parents never came to see her during the last five months. They were earning because of her looks and are now not allowing her cremation. I have faith in the investigating agencies and in the truth," Giribala Singh said in a press conference on Monday.

Singh alleged they controlled Twisha's career and later cut ties. "Twisha's parents pushed her into the glamour world at an early age and later disowned her," the mother-in-law said.

Singh also made a serious allegation related to substance use, saying, "Twisha confessed to consuming large quantities of marijuana during pregnancy."

Singh also described the situation as a personal loss for her family, and said, "Twisha was undergoing a 'mental training programme', we supported her throughout. Her loss has created a huge vacuum for us."

Read: 'Trapped, Lonely, Unhappy': Noida Woman Had Asked Her Mother To Take Her Home

Singh further said, "It's a profound loss for us because, whatever the circumstances, she was a part of our family... She went for psychiatric counselling also, and medicines were prescribed to her, which are given to a schizophrenic patient... She would remain stable for a day or so, but then again, there would be a slight change in her condition. We observed some physical symptoms, a slight trembling in her hands, which is typical of withdrawal symptoms... She destroyed everything..."

Giribala Singh's Claims On Twisha's Abortion

Singh also claimed that Twisha had expressed regret after starting a medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) process. She said, "When she (Twisha) started the first course of the MTP, she said she wanted to reverse this, which I knew was not possible. She didn't let us feel that fleeting moment of joy. It is truly heartbreaking; young girls often take this drastic step."

"On May 7, she must have taken the pill; she completed the entire MTP procedure, and we had to support her," Singh added.

Twisha's mother-in-law also levelled allegations against her parents, questioning their absence and the father's professional background.

She said, "I also called her mother, as she was needed there. For five months, her parents never visited. We deliberately did not call her father, as he has a very strange personality. For nearly twenty years, he has been working in the pharmaceutical industry--specifically in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan; he could potentially be the source of many things. I think they were earning out of all her. But the matter is sub judice."

What Twisha Sharma's Father Told NDTV

Meanwhile, Twisha Sharma's father Navnidhi Sharma spoke to NDTV about the events leading to his 33-year-old daughter's death.

He said the relationship began online and the families later agreed to it. "They met on a dating app. We came to know about this relationship about a year before marriage. And later we all agreed and gave approval to this relationship," he told NDTV.

Read: "I'm Trapped. Tu Mat Phasna": Twisha Sharma's Chat With Friend Before Death

On the question of dowry, Navnidhi Sharma described indirect pressures "common" in such cases. He said, "Look, in today's time, dowry is such a word that people demand in various ways without using it. They create a situation in which money is taken out of your pocket. No one says that give me dowry," he said.

He further said that demands arose around standards and expenses. After the marriage, taunts followed. He said the situation worsened after Twisha lost her job.

"After Twisha lost her job, their taunts started: 'How will we feed you?' All these things came out," he said.

Navnidhi Sharma also described Twisha's husband as a "wolf in sheep's clothing". He also pointed to alleged past issues within the husband's family. "If you look at their history, even their first daughter-in-law had also divorced due to harassment. A lot of assurances were given, which later did not materialise."

Who Was Twisha Sharma

Twisha, was a former Miss Pune title holder, actor, model, digital creator and MBA graduate. Originally from Noida, Twisha had entered the world of modelling between 2009 and 2012. Through hard work, grooming and persistence, she went on to win the Miss Pune beauty pageant title, a milestone that opened doors for her in advertising, modelling and acting.

She later appeared in commercial advertisements and worked in Telugu cinema. Among her known acting projects was the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu. In 2018, she also acted in a short film titled Zara Sambhal Ke. Those who knew her describe her as creative, expressive and deeply driven someone who wanted to build a life beyond labels.