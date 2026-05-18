Twisha Sharma Was Set To Meet Parents. She Died 3 Days Before Noida Visit

They met on a dating app in 2024. Married a year later, in December 2025. Earlier this month, on May 12, Twisha Sharma, from Noida in UP, was found dead at her husband Samarth Singh's home in Bhopal.

Twisha was set to return to her Noida home three days later, on May 15, her maternal uncle, Saurabh Sharma, told NDTV.

She had been petitioning her mother that she wanted to come back. In the end, it proved too late.

Thirty-three-year-old Twisha's post-mortem report mentions "multiple antemortem injuries" (wounds and bruises sustained before death) on her body.

The victim's family has been pressing for a second post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi. Her body has been in the mortuary at AIIMS Bhopal for the last five days.

The woman's family has accused Samarth Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh, of murder.

Read: Who Was Twisha Sharma, MBA Graduate, Found Dead 5 Months After Wedding?

According to Twisha's relatives, she wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida. They also claimed that she remained in touch with them until around 10 pm on Tuesday, shortly before her death.

The WhatsApp Chats

WhatsApp chats between Twisha and her mother have revealed that she felt "trapped" in an unhappy marriage and was being mentally harassed.

She repeatedly asked her mother to take her back home.

Read | "I'm Trapped. Tu Mat Phasna": Twisha Sharma's Chat With Friend Before Death

An MBA graduate, Twisha was working from home for sometime after marriage before she quit her job.

Her in-laws allegedly kept taunting her for "not doing anything" after she quit working.

According to WhatsApp chats accessed by NDTV, Twisha, on April 30, asked her mother why she had been sent to Bhopal.

"Why did you send me to Bhopal? He isn't talking to me," Twisha wrote to her mother.

The conversations became more urgent in the days leading up to her death.

"Please come, and pick me up from here tomorrow," Twisha pleaded with her mother in a WhatsApp text sent on May 7.

Twisha was allegedly accused of carrying an illegitimate child and subsequently forced to undergo an abortion.

"He is asking me whose child it was and you expect me to just ignore it? What kind of woman are you. He has crossed every limit. How am I supposed to live with him?" she wrote to her mother in a series of messages sent on May 9, three days before her death.

According to Twisha's family, she called her mother on the night of the incident at 10:05 pm and shared her ordeal.

"During the conversation, she abruptly disconnected the call after her husband entered the room," said Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, an officer in the Indian Army.

"Repeated attempts were thereafter made by our family to contact her, Samarth, and her mother-in-law, but no one responded," he added.

Another five minutes later, at 10:20 pm, the family was informed that Twisha was "not breathing."

Twisha was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.