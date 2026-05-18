On NDTV Camera, Nashik Institute's "180 Out Of 180 NEET Questions" Brag

A hidden camera investigation by NDTV has recorded a manager at a branch of Renukai Career Centre (RCC) in Nashik bragging about the institute's study materials and success in the NEET exam. The recordings were made as the director of the coaching network was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case.

The manager of the Nashik branch of RCC, which is linked to director Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, was filmed telling NDTV that all 180 questions in the NEET exam came from the institute's study material. The reporter posed as the brother of a prospective student seeking assurances about the coaching classes.

In the footage, the manager stated that RCC provides full assurance of success. He claimed that RCC students can be found in every medical college in India, including AIIMS and government institutions across the country.

"Our results are the highest in India. If you look at AIIMS colleges or government medical colleges, I am talking about the entire country. We are the only coaching institute with the highest pass percentage. Go to any medical college in India, and you'll definitely find at least one RCC student in every medical college. We give you this much assurance. No other coaching institute has ever had such results," the manager claimed.

He then went on to claim that questions from previous NEET exams, including 2025, matched those in RCC's materials, and that the institute could provide exact page numbers and question references if parents asked.

"Look, sir, these questions were asked in NEET," the manager said, pointing at a booklet. "As you can see, this is a question asked in NEET 2025. Same? So, it appeared in the NEET 2025 question paper. Now, where was it in our study material? How did we ask it? We provide all this here, sir. Tomorrow, if a parent asks us, 'Show us the reference that this question came from your study material,' we can open the study material and show them the page number and question number directly."

"We are showing that 180 out of 180 questions have already appeared in our study material somewhere. I can randomly open any page and show it. For example, this one is for Chemistry, this one is for Biology. The same is for Physics," he claimed.

These claims were recorded at the Nashik branch after the arrest of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar. Motegaonkar operates Renukai Career Centre in Latur, Maharashtra. The CBI arrested him on Monday following searches on Sunday during which a leaked NEET UG 2026 question paper was allegedly found on his mobile phone.

Officials said Motegaonkar was an active member of an organised gang involved in the leakage and circulation of the NEET UG 2026 paper. He is accused of receiving the question paper and answers before the April 23, 2026 exam in conspiracy with others and circulating it to several persons.

Separately, a parliamentary panel has decided to review the implementation of reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will meet on May 21. It has summoned NTA Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education Vineet Joshi, and other officials.

The committee, chaired by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, will examine the K Radhakrishnan Committee report on NTA reforms and receive updates on the investigation into the paper leak. The NTA had cancelled the NEET-UG exam held on May 3 after receiving information about alleged malpractice on May 7. Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that a re-examination would take place on June 21 and that the exam would shift to computer-based format from next year.