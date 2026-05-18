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NEET UG Paper Leak Row: CBI Conducts Searches At Renukai Chemistry Classes In Latur

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Controversy: CBI has so far arrested many individuals from Maharashtra in connection with the case.

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NEET UG Paper Leak Row: CBI Conducts Searches At Renukai Chemistry Classes In Latur
The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026.

NEET UG Paper Leak Row: The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, conducted searches at the main office of Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) in Maharashtra's Latur city on Sunday, according to a report by the Press Trust of India, quoting sources. The development comes days after a video of RCC institute owner Shivraj Maotegaonkar asking students how many "mock test" questions had appeared in the actual NEET examination, went viral. 

The PTI reported that CBI officials began the search at RCC in the city's Shivnagar locality in the afternoon, and it was still underway till late evening. The central agency had questioned RCC founder Shivraj Motegaonkar for nearly eight hours on Friday at his residence, located in the same area. Sources said that the CBI suspects that some doctors from Latur had purchased the "leaked" NEET examination paper, the report stated.

The federal agency has registered an FIR and formed teams to probe the alleged paper leak that resulted in the cancellation of the exam held on May 3. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted across 551 Indian cities and at 14 overseas centres.

Around 22.79 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET UG 2026 exam, which was administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across the country.

According to the NTA, information regarding alleged malpractice was received on the evening of May 7, four days after the exam was held. It said the inputs were escalated to central agencies the following morning for "independent verification and necessary action".

CBI has so far arrested many individuals from Maharashtra in connection with the case. It arrested Pune-based Biology lecturer Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, part of the National Testing Agency's paper-setting committee, on Saturday after questioning her at its headquarters in Delhi, the PTI reported.

Read more: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Timings, City Choice, Admit Card, Important Dates

In an announcement on May 12, the NTA, with the approval of the Government of India, had cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026. The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026. 

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