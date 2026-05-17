NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Timings, City Choice, Admit Card, Important Dates

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 re-exam on June 21. The duration of the exam will be from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2026 re-exam across the country and abroad in pen-and-paper mode.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Schedule

Eligible candidates can check the re-examination schedule below.

Date: June 21, 2026

Time: 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

This time, students will be given an extra 15 minutes to complete the paper.

Exam City Choice

Candidates who intend to change their preferred city choice for the NEET UG re-exam can visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The portal to update the exam city address will remain open from May 15 to 21, 2026. Students who do not opt for this facility, their existing choice of city will be retained.

Admit Card Release Date

In a press conference on May 15, addressing the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy, the Minister of Education, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be issued by June 14.

Application Fee

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be free of cost. The minister had stated that the candidates will receive a refund of their examination fees, and the upcoming re-exam will be conducted free of cost.

Around 22.79 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET exam this year. The NEET UG admit card will be released on the official website. Candidates can check their exam centre address and other important details from the hall ticket.

In an announcement on May 12, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, had cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026.