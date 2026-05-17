NEET UG Re-Exam FAQs 2026: NTA Clarifies Refund, Exam Centre, Timing And City Choice

NTA UG Re-Exam FAQs 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) document for candidates appearing in the NEET UG Re-Examination 2026. The FAQs address several important concerns raised by students regarding refund of examination fee, exam city selection, medium of examination, allotted centres, and clash with other exams.

As per the notice, the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 will be conducted on June 21, 2026 from 2 PM to 5:15 PM, in pen-and-paper mode across different cities in India and abroad. Candidates can also update their present address and preferred exam city through the official website within the given timeline.

Important FAQs on NEET UG Re-Exam 2026

1. Can I Change the Medium of Question Paper?

No. NTA has clarified that the medium of examination selected during the original application process is final and cannot be changed now.

2. What is the Date and Timing of NEET UG Re-Exam 2026?

The NEET UG Re-Examination 2026 will be conducted on June 21, 2026 (Sunday) from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM, including time for examination formalities.

3. Why is NTA Giving 15 Minutes Extra Time?

According to NTA, the additional 15 minutes are being provided for documentation, verification, and other exam-related formalities before the examination begins.

4. Will the Same Examination Centre Be Allotted Again?

Not necessarily. NTA stated that examination centres for the re-exam will be allotted based on the updated city choices submitted by candidates.

5. Do Candidates Need to Pay an Additional Fee for the Re-Exam?

No. NTA has clearly mentioned that no additional fee will be charged from candidates appearing for the NEET UG Re-Examination 2026.

6. What Should Candidates Do If They Faced Problems During the Earlier Exam?

Candidates who faced discomfort or centre-related issues during the May 3 examination can send their grievances along with supporting documents to the NTA helpdesk email ID.