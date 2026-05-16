NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Re-Exam On June 21, Here's What Students Need To Know

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Candidates will get an additional 15 minutes for examination formalities.
NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21 (Sunday) next month, following the cancellation of the earlier examination over alleged irregularities and paper leaks that affected over 22 lakh students.
Here are the key updates candidates need to know about the examination:
Key Points For Students
- The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21 (Sunday).
- Candidates who wish to change their preferred city of examination due to a change in their present address may do so by visiting the official NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in, between May 15 and May 21, 2026.
- Candidates may select their first and second preferred examination cities. Those who do not opt for this facility will have their existing city preference retained.
- No correction of particulars will be allowed except for present address and choice of examination city. No requests for changes will be entertained after May 21, 2026.
- The examination fee paid for the earlier cancelled exam will be refunded. No additional fee will be charged for the re-examination.
- The exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper (offline) mode in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
- Candidates will get an additional 15 minutes for examination formalities. The exam will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.
- Announcement of city intimation slips, admit cards, and other details will be made later on the official website, tentatively by June 14.
- From next year onwards, NEET-UG will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
- The date for declaration of re-examination results will be announced later.
- Official websites: neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
- Students and parents are advised to rely only on official NTA communication channels for updates and examination-related instructions.
- For further clarification regarding NEET (UG) 2026, candidates may contact the helpline at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in.