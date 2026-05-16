NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Re-Exam On June 21, Here's What Students Need To Know

NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21 (Sunday) next month, following the cancellation of the earlier examination over alleged irregularities and paper leaks that affected over 22 lakh students.

Here are the key updates candidates need to know about the examination:

Key Points For Students