"Thought He Could Hide": Trump Says Top ISIS Leader Abu-Bilal Killed

US President Donald Trump said Friday that American and Nigerian forces had killed a senior Islamic State group leader.

"Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing," he added.

Al-Minuki had been placed under US sanctions in 2023 for ties to the Islamic State group.

"He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans," Trump said."With his removal, ISIS's global operation is greatly diminished."

Trump thanked the government of Nigeria for their "partnership" on the operation.

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