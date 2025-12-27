Trump Says ISIS Camps Targeted In Nigeria Strikes Were "Decimated"

US President Donald Trump said in an interview published Friday that deadly strikes he ordered on Nigerian jihadists he has accused of persecuting Christians "decimated" their camps.

"They were going to do it earlier," Trump told Politico. "And I said, 'nope, let's give a Christmas present.'... They didn't think that was coming, but we hit them hard. Every camp got decimated."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)