NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Opens Correction Window For Address Update, City Preference

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, allowing candidates to update their present address and select their preferred examination cities.

The correction facility was activated on May 15 and will remain available until May 21, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM) on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates Can Choose Two Exam Cities

According to the NTA, candidates will be allowed to select their first and second preferences for examination cities. However, those who do not exercise this option will retain their previously selected city.

The agency has clarified that no other personal details will be open for correction. Only the present address and examination city preferences can be updated during this window. No requests for changes will be accepted after the deadline of May 21.

No Fee For Re-Exam Facility

In a major relief for candidates, the NTA has confirmed that no fee will be charged for this correction or re-examination process. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also announced the waiver earlier, easing concerns of affected aspirants.

Admit Card And Exam City Slip Soon

The exam city intimation slip, admit cards, and other essential details will be released later on the official website. The NTA has stated that these updates are expected by June 14, 2026.

Exam Scheduled On June 21

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, June 21, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The exam will be held in pen-and-paper (offline) mode across 13 languages.

Helpline For Candidates

For any queries related to the examination, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in. They may also visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.