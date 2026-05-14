NTA May Conduct Cancelled NEET UG 2026 Retest In Late June Or Early July

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam 2026: After the cancellation of the May 3 NEET UG 2026 examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is now preparing to conduct the medical entrance test again in a transparent and secure manner. According to sources, preparations are being carried out on a war footing so that the new academic session for MBBS courses does not get delayed.

Sources in the agency said the revised examination is likely to be held either in the last week of June or the first week of July. However, no official date has been announced yet. The new schedule is expected to be released soon on the official NEET website.

When asked about the possible dates, NTA Director General Pradeep Singh Kharola refused to confirm any timeline. His response came after several possible exam dates began circulating on social media. The agency has clarified that no official announcement has been made so far.

Pressure On NTA To Restore Trust

At present, the biggest challenge before NTA is to restore confidence in the examination system and ensure complete transparency. During hearings related to the 2024 NEET controversy, the Supreme Court had observed that maintaining the sanctity of the examination is the responsibility of the NTA.

Officials are now working on a foolproof system to ensure that there is no paper leak or malpractice during the re-examination. Meetings are reportedly being held regularly between senior officials and different agencies to strengthen security arrangements.

Fresh Question Paper Preparation Underway

According to sources, NTA has already started preparing a fresh question paper through a highly confidential and multi-layered process. A new panel of experienced teachers and subject experts is being formed for this purpose.

The questions are expected to include a mix of basic theory, formula-based concepts, application-oriented problems, and analytical questions. Officials are trying to ensure that the paper maintains the required academic standard while also avoiding any compromise in security.

Printing And Distribution Remain Major Challenges

One of the biggest concerns for the agency is the safe printing and transportation of question papers. In previous incidents, leaks were suspected during the printing stage itself.

To avoid such situations, sources said the papers may be sent to printing presses in digitally encrypted form. GPS-tracked vehicles are also likely to be used again for transportation of the papers. If required, police assistance may also be taken to strengthen security during distribution.

No Re-Registration Needed For Students

Students are not expected to register again for the examination. Sources said candidates who had already applied for NEET UG 2026 will automatically be eligible to appear in the re-exam once the new date is announced.

Meanwhile, several student organisations are planning protests outside the NTA office on Friday, demanding accountability and clarity over the future course of action.