NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date Out: Check When Admit Card Will Be Released

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA), with the approval of the Government of India, has officially announced the re-examination date for NEET (UG) 2026. As per the latest notification, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be conducted on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Thousands of candidates who are set to appear for the re-test are now eagerly waiting for the release of the admit card. The NTA is expected to issue the NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card shortly on its official website. Candidates are advised to rely only on official NTA updates and avoid misinformation circulating online.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam on June 21

According to the NTA official tweet, the National Testing Agency has scheduled the NEET UG 2026 re-examination for June 21, 2026. The decision has been taken with the approval of the Government of India.

Candidates appearing for the re-exam are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates regarding the city intimation slip, admit card release, exam guidelines, and reporting time.

The NTA has also urged students and parents to trust only official communication channels for authentic information related to the examination.

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Expected Soon

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card is expected to be released soon at the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to download it using their application number and password/date of birth.

Students must carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Exam date and time

Reporting time

Exam centre address

Important instructions

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre.