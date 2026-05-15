NEET UG 2026: Admit Card Will Be Issued By June 14, Says Education Minister

NEET UG 2026: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed students and parents during a press conference regarding the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. He confirmed that the NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be conducted on Sunday, June 21, 2026, while the admit cards are expected to be issued by June 14. Assuring strict transparency in the examination process, the minister stated that "students' future is our priority" and emphasized that the government will not compromise with unfair practices. The minister also announced that candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes during the examination to avoid any inconvenience and ensure a smooth process. He further said that the CBI is actively investigating the matter and strict action will be taken against all individuals involved in any irregularities related to the examination.

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Expected by June 14

During the press conference, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that the National Testing Agency is likely to release the NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit cards by June 14. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website using their application number and password.

Students are advised to carefully check:

Candidate details

Exam centre information

Reporting time

Exam day instructions

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre.

"Students' Future Our Priority," Says Minister

Addressing concerns raised by students and parents, the minister stated that the government is fully committed to ensuring a fair and transparent examination process. He added that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a detailed probe into the matter and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

The minister also appealed to candidates not to panic and rely only on official updates issued by the NTA and government authorities.