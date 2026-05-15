"Command Chain Was Breached": Education Minister On NEET UG Paper Leak Row

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday acknowledged lapses in the NEET UG 2026 examination system, stating that the "command chain was breached" despite the implementation of the Radhakrishnan Commission's recommendations. Assuring students and parents, the minister said the government would take all necessary steps to restore confidence in the examination process. "We accept that the command chain was breached despite fully implementing the Radhakrishnan Commission report," Pradhan said while addressing a press conference.

Pradhan said the NEET UG 2026 examination was originally conducted on May 3. However, concerns regarding a possible "guess paper" and paper leak emerged on May 7, following which complaints were forwarded to central investigating agencies.

He added that within three to four days, authorities confirmed that the question paper had indeed been leaked. Following this confirmation, the government decided that there would be no compromise with students' fair chance, leading to the cancellation of the examination on May 12.

The minister said the decision to cancel the NEET UG 2026 exam was difficult but necessary to safeguard the interests of lakhs of hardworking students.

He further announced that admit cards for the re-examination, scheduled for June 21, will be issued by June 14. He also said candidates would be given an additional 15 minutes during the examination to avoid any inconvenience.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Strict Measures Announced

Pradhan reiterated that the government will maintain a "zero-tolerance" policy towards malpractice. He said anti-social elements and the misuse of technology had contributed to the breach, but assured that stricter monitoring mechanisms would now be put in place.

CBI Probe Ordered Into Examination Breach

The minister confirmed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will conduct a detailed probe to identify all individuals involved in the chain of breach. He warned that anyone attempting to undermine the examination system in future would face strict consequences.

Pradhan also said the government is actively implementing the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee to strengthen the examination system and improve the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). "I admit we have to improve. There should be zero error, and this is our responsibility," he added.