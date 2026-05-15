NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: No Question Of Scrapping NTA, Says Education Minister

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has stated that there is no proposal to scrap the National Testing Agency (NTA) despite the controversy surrounding the paper leak case. The minister said the government's focus is on strengthening the examination system through reforms and improved monitoring mechanisms. Speaking on the issue, Pradhan said, "There is no question of scrapping the agency. Either agency has to conduct the examination. We have to make better reforms."

The Education Minister acknowledged that improvements are required in the functioning of the examination system. He said the government is working on implementing recommendations made by the Radhakrishnan Committee to ensure greater transparency and security in national-level entrance examinations.

According to the minister, the misuse of technology and the involvement of anti-social elements have increased challenges for examination authorities. However, he assured students and parents that strict measures are being introduced to prevent such incidents in the future.

Pradhan also confirmed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a detailed investigation into the matter. He said the agency will examine the complete chain of events related to the breach.

The statement comes after the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 exam conducted on May 3. The exam was cancelled on May 12 after complaints regarding a possible paper leak were verified by investigating agencies.

The National Testing Agency has announced that the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be held on June 21. Admit cards for the examination are expected to be released by June 14.