5 Of Jaipur Family Cleared NEET In 2025, Now At Centre Of Paper Leak Row

In 2025, five members of the Biwal family passed the NEET exam, one that is taken by over 20 lakh people every year, and secured seats in prestigious medical colleges - a big success story that made headlines. Social media was flooded briefly with people congratulating them, while coaching institutes amplified their achievement through posts and promotional posters. Dinesh Biwal, in a post on Facebook on November 6, 2025, wrote: "It is a matter of great pride for my family that five of our children have been selected for a government medical college (MBBS). Hearty wishes to all the children for a bright future."

Now, nearly a year later, Dinesh has been arrested along with his brother, Mangilal, and nephew Vikas in the NEET paper leak scandal - exposing another layer of an alleged education mafia that may have penetrated deep into the country's medical admission system.

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Investigators are trying to determine whether the success story of the Biwal family was exceptional or if the alleged NEET paper leak network was used to secure seats in medical colleges - since all those who passed the examination scored average grades in Class 10 and 12.

The list is striking: Mangilal's son, Vikas, who passed the NEET exam and secured a seat at the Sawai Madhopur Medical College, had scored 63 per cent in grade 10 and 55 per cent in grade 12. In NEET 2024, he had scored only 270 out of 720, and his average score in 46 tests taken at a coaching institute in Sikar was 384. Despite this, he secured 85.11 percentile in NEET 2025. Mangilal's daughter, Pragati, who secured admission at the Dausa Medical College, had scored 69 per cent in Class 10 and 91 per cent in Class 12. She scored 332 in NEET 2024, and her average in the coaching test was around 302. Pragati managed to secure admission with an 89.08 percentile in NEET 2025.

Dinesh's daughter Gunjan had scored 86 per cent in Class 10 and 70 per cent in Class 12. She scored 355 in NEET 2024, and her average in the coaching test ranged between 320 and 342. However, in NEET-2025, she secured admission at the Government Medical College in Varanasi.

Sania, the daughter of the third Biwal brother - Ghanshyam - secured admission at a medical college in Mumbai. She had scored 63 per cent in Class 10 and 89 per cent in Class 12. Sania secured 360 in NEET 2024, and her average in the coaching test in Sikar ranged between 341 and 361. In NEET 2025, she got 94.07 percentile. Ghanshyam's other daughter, Palak, scored 93 per cent in Class and 89 per cent in Class 12. She secured 512 marks in NEET 2024, and her average in coaching tests ranged between 515 and 550. In NEET 2025, she got a 98.61 percentile and admission at a government medical college in Jaipur.

While there were no official reports of a paper leak in the NEET 2025 examination, several claims linked to the scam had surfaced on social media. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and cyber agencies had dismissed the claims as "fake" and "misleading".

NEET 2026 paper leak

The CBI investigation into the NEET exam paper leak scam - which caused the results of the May 3 exam to be scrapped and the test rescheduled for June 21 - revealed that in April, Shubham Khairnar from Nashik informed his supplier, Yash Yadav from Pune, that a copy of the paper was sought. Sources said the deal for the leaked paper was finalised by April 29, after which Khairnar and others lured candidates sitting for NEET.

It was Yadav who passed on the paper to the Biwal family after Mangilal contacted Khairnar for his son, Vikas.

On Thursday, CBI teams conducted raids at the residence of the accused brothers, Mangilal and Dinesh Biwal. Subsequently, the two brothers and Vikas were arrested and sent to a seven-day probe agency custody. The agency also searched a nearby farmhouse, examined luxury vehicles parked at the premises, and seized several important documents believed to be linked to the racket.

The CBI is also searching for Dinesh Biwal's son, Rishi, a NEET aspirant this year, who is reportedly on the run.