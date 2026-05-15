NEET UG Re-Exam Free Of Cost, Dharmendra Pradhan Announces Major Reforms

NEET UG Re-Exam: In a press conference today addressing the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy, the Minister of Education, Government of India, has announced major developments concerning the undergraduate medical exam. The NEET re-exam scheduled to be conducted on June 21, will be extended by 15 minutes, the education minister said. Pradhan announced that the admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be issued by June 14.

The Education Minister has admitted that we have to improve. In a major development, he announced that from next year, NEET UG will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Addressing the conference, Pradhan said that the NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted on May 3, but concerns were raised on May 7 regarding a "guess paper," following which complaints were forwarded to the central government agencies. He said that within a few days, authorities confirmed that the paper had been leaked.

Pradhan also said that a similar situation had earlier led to the formation of the Radhakrishnan Committee, and added that the government continues to act with a zero-tolerance approach towards malpractice.

"Our approach will remain zero tolerance towards malpractices and anti-social elements. With advancements in technology, such challenges are emerging, but we will not allow any compromise with students' future," he said.

The education minister said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will conduct a detailed probe to identify the breach in the examination chain, adding that agencies have been directed to find the root of the issue.

He asserted that the government will ensure strict action against those involved in malpractice, warning that any attempt to undermine the examination system would face serious consequences.

The minister added that the candidates will receive a refund of their examination fees, and the upcoming re-exam will be conducted free of cost.

To ease the process for candidates, the NTA will allow students to choose their preferred exam city one week before the examination. Transportation facilities will also be arranged as far as possible, keeping weather conditions in mind, he said.