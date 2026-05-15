'500, 600 Marks': NEET-UG Exam Paper Leak Accused's WhatsApp Guarantee

Shubham Khairnar, one of the key accused in the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak scam, would assure candidates between 500 and 600 marks, details from his WhatsApp chats have revealed.

The CBI investigation into the NEET exam paper leak scam - which caused the results of the May 3 exam to be scrapped and the test rescheduled for June 21 - revealed that in April, Khairnar informed his supplier, Yash Yadav from Pune, that a copy of the paper was sought.

Sources said the deal for the leaked paper was finalised by April 29, after which Khairnar and others lured candidates sitting for NEET - the national qualifying exam for undergraduate medical courses - with promises of high marks and admission to prestigious colleges.

During the investigation, details of digital communications exchanged via WhatsApp between the prime accused and other accused individuals came to light.

Sources said Khairnar - arrested in Nashik - had assured others of the scheme's success and, in those messages, offered a 'guarantee' candidates would get between 500 and 600 marks.

The NEET-UG paper is graded on 720 marks.

Chats recovered from Khairnar's mobile phone indicated that he was in constant contact with a criminal syndicate for the purpose of sharing the leaked question papers.

The CBI has seized chat logs, copies of the leaked question papers, and other crucial digital evidence from Shubham's mobile phone.

After Maharashtra, the leaked paper reportedly spread to several states, including Haryana's Gurugram, Rajasthan's Jaipur and Sikar - a major coaching hub - as well as Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, and Kerala.

Who Is Shubham Khairnar And How He Was Arrested

Shubham Khairnar, a 30-year-old resident of the Indiranagar locality in Nashik, is a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student. He allegedly bought the leaked NEET-UG paper from a Pune-based suspect for Rs 10 lakh and sold it to a buyer in Haryana for Rs 15 lakh, earning a profit of Rs 5 lakh.

Shubham was detained by the CBI on Tuesday afternoon while reportedly travelling to a temple for prayers. Investigators said he had changed his appearance by cutting his hair in an attempt to evade detection. However, officials allegedly identified him by comparing his current appearance with older photographs and using technical surveillance data.