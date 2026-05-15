NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: "Students' Future Our Priority," Says Education Minister

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday assured students and parents that protecting the future of NEET aspirants remains the government's top priority amid the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

Addressing the media after the cancellation of the May 3 NEET UG examination, the minister said the government took the difficult decision in the interest of students and to maintain fairness in the medical entrance process.

"Students' future is our priority. We cannot allow any malpractice to affect the hard work of lakhs of candidates," Pradhan said.

The minister confirmed that concerns regarding a possible paper leak were first reported on May 7. After government agencies verified the matter within a few days, authorities decided to cancel the examination on May 12 to avoid any compromise in the selection process.

The National Testing Agency has now scheduled the NEET UG 2026 re-examination for June 21. According to the Education Minister, admit cards for the fresh examination will be issued by June 14.

Pradhan said the government is following a "zero tolerance" approach against examination malpractice. He also warned anti-social elements involved in such activities that strict action would be taken against them.

"The CBI investigation will go to the root of the breach in the chain. We will ensure that such incidents do not happen again," he stated.

The minister admitted that there is still room for improvement in the examination system despite implementing recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee after earlier controversies. He said strengthening the National Testing Agency is now a major focus area for the government.

To support students appearing for the re-exam, the Education Ministry announced several relief measures. Students will not have to pay examination fees again, and transportation support will be provided wherever possible while considering weather conditions and travel convenience.

The minister also said students would be allowed to select their preferred examination city one week before the exam.

In a major announcement, Pradhan revealed that from next year onwards, NEET examinations will be conducted completely in computer-based mode to improve transparency and reduce the chances of malpractice. The government reiterated that maintaining student trust and ensuring a fair examination process remain its highest priorities.